Sean Sears returns to Sports Feed to talk Cubs and Bulls Monday night

CHICAGO - We're quickly approaching the halfway point of the 2019 Major League Baseball season, and there are still plenty of questions about the Cubs.

Fans have seen glimpses of the great along with those of the average over the course of the first three months of the season, leaving the Cubs at or near the top of the NL Central most of the season. But does this team have enough to compete for the World Series title - or can they add pieces before the end of the season to do so?

Sean Sears of Locked on Cubs and Fansided discussed that on Monday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch their full discussion on the north siders along with a little on the Bulls' selection of Coby White in the NBA Draft in the video above or below.