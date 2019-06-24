× Severe weather possible this afternoon

CHICAGO – Summer weather appears to have finally arrived in the Chicago area. But with summer heat and humidity comes the chance for thunderstorms.

The National Storm Prediction Center says the Chicago area is at a marginal to slight risk for storms Monday, most likely starting after 2 p.m.

Severe weather is POSSIBLE this afternoon. Main hazards in any severe storms: large hail &/or damaging winds. Remember: any t-storm, severe or not, is capable of producing frequent cloud to ground lightning & heavy downpours. Severe risk timing: 2pm-7pm west to east. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/wpTk5dqAcA — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 24, 2019

Damaging winds and hail are possible with these storms.

Storms are possible this afternoon, as well as late Tuesday afternoon and evening across the area. Warmer weather will be the rule through the second half of the work week. pic.twitter.com/B70ApEhmRX — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 24, 2019

Storms are possible Tuesday as well with the remainder of the week looking much more like summer in Chicago.

