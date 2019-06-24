× Woman says man she saw at Jewel later broke into her home and attacked her

CHICAGO – Police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into a woman’s residence on the Northwest Side and attempting to sexually assault her.

Police said the woman, 32, was inside her residence in the 3700 block of North Whipple Street in the city’s Irving Park neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. on June 15.

According to police, she heard a “strange noise” and found the man inside her home. Police said he had entered through a partially open second-floor window and had begun to remove his clothing.

The woman attempted to fight the man and gauge his eyes, according to police.

The man fled through the front door and into a dark sedan.

The woman told police she remembered seeing the man earlier while she shopped at the Jewel located on the 3700 block of North Elston Avenue.

Police describe the offender as a black Hispanic man, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180-200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a beige baseball hat, an orange/red shirt and jeans. He may have scratches on his face.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (312) 744-8261