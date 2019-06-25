For the latest forecast visit wgntv.com/weather.
Heat and humidity rise through the week, isolated storms possible
-
Temperatures rise into 80s this weekend, some storms possible
-
Storms possible Thursday, but warm and dry Friday ahead
-
Warm with storms overnight, possible over Memorial Day weekend
-
Cool weekend ahead, temperatures rise next week
-
Severe weather possible this afternoon
-
-
Scattered showers Sunday night, temperatures rise this week
-
More wet weather ahead this week
-
Rain Wednesday, cool Thursday and storms likely this weekend
-
Storms likely Tuesday and Wednesday, string of dry days starts Thursday
-
Cool and cloudy Monday, 80-degree temps. possible next weekend
-
-
Windy, rainy weekend followed by warmup next week
-
Temperatures rise into the 70s, could hit 80 this weekend
-
Thunderstorms likely Monday, rainy week ahead