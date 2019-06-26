Brad Robinson talks Cubs on Wednesday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - One of the biggest debates in the month of June has been when Craig Kimbrel will finally end up in the Cubs' bullpen.

It appears that time approaching after the closer completed his stint with Triple-A Iowa and now awaits his place on the Cubs' active roster.

What kind of an impact can he make immediately on the team? Which player will have to come off the roster in order to make room for the free agent pitcher?

Brad Robinson of Newsradio 780 joined Sports Feed to talk about that and more on the Cubs with Josh Frydman Wednesday night. You can watch their entire segment in the video above or below.