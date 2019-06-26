Eric Trump says employee of Chicago cocktail bar spit on him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – An employee of a Chicago cocktail lounge was arrested by the Secret Service Tuesday for reportedly spitting at President Trump’s son, Eric Trump.

Eric Trump was with friends at the upscale cocktail lounge The Aviary in West Fulton Market around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses said a female employee said something that sounded anti-Trump and spit in Eric Trump’s face.

The Secret Service immediately handcuffed her and took her into custody.

Eric Trump declined to press charges and the woman was released.

Eric Trump spoke to Breitbart News after the incident. He called it "a disgusting act by someone who clearly has emotional problems."

The Aviary released the following statement:

"Last night an unfortunate incident occurred between an employee at The Aviary and Eric Trump. We did not witness the incident and we are just beginning to learn the details.

What is certain is this: no customer should ever be spit upon. We have not yet spoken with the employee but our HR team has, in the meantime, placed her on leave. We will not discuss internal HR matters beyond this statement. More broadly, the online discussion about the incident is troubling. Hundreds of people are calling for the demise of our business, threatening our employees, and posting fake reviews... they are wrong to do so based on the actions of a lone individual. So too, however, are those people wrong who are praising this as an act of civil disobedience. We have voices and the means to be heard. A degrading act lowers the tenor of debate. To some it might feel good, but it is unlikely to serve any larger purpose. We hope this incident can, at least, serve to illuminate the current absurdity of the discourse in our politics.

As fellow Americans and citizens, we should all aim higher."