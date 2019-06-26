Jarrett joins Sports Feed from Trubisky’s football camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It might be the middle of the Bears' summer break from football, but there is always plenty to discuss on the team for Jarrett Payton.

Hence we took advantage of his time at Mitchell Trubisky's youth football camp to talk about the team on Wednesday's Sports Feed.

Jarrett joined Josh Frydman live from the camp in Lake Forest for two segments as the talked about the quarterback's upcoming third season along with other topics ahead of July's training camp. After all, the workouts in Bourbonnais in right around a month before one of the more anticipated seasons in the last decade.

You can watch their discussion in the video above or below.