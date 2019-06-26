Jose Abreu helps save the White Sox from a sweep in Boston

BOSTON – Those players who are among the finalists for the MLB All-Star Game starter spot have a lot to play for over the next few days.

Thanks to a new system where three players at each position in each league go to a new set of voting for Wednesday and Thursday, those in contention get to show off their skills at least once to earn some more votes.

Jose Abreu doesn’t have that chance this season since he wasn’t among the finalists for the starting spot at first base. That was the position he won the voting a year ago when he was the lone representative for the White Sox at the midsummer classic in Washington.

But that doesn’t mean he wasn’t playing like he was going for an All-Star spot on Wednesday, when Abreu prevented his team from getting swept.

Down by a run in the ninth, first baseman clubbed a two-run homer in the ninth inning to give the White Sox an 8-7 victory over the Red Sox at Fenway Park. It was part of his three-hit, four-RBI afternoon and salvaged some positivity from a mostly grim series.

After blowing a few leads on Monday in a walk-off loss, Tim Anderson injured his ankle on Tuesday in another defeat, then Yoan Moncada left Wednesday’s game after getting hit in the knee. The White Sox also blew a three-run lead and appeared heading to defeat when Xander Bogarts gave Boston the lead with a two-run single in the ninth of Alex Colome.

Abreu would save the day in the ninth when he smacked a pitch from Matt Barnes well over the Green Monster in lift field, hitting the top of one of the advertising signs in left to put the White Sox ahead 8-7. Colome finished off the Red Sox in the ninth to prevent the sweep.

This effort might not be an All-Star season for Abreu, but it has been consistent for one of the veteran pieces of the White Sox rebuild. He’s hitting .260 with 19 homers and 59 RBIs on the season and completes a series in Boston where he also had a homer on Monday night.

Jose won’t get any votes for his efforts on Wednesday, but his White Sox teammates are quite grateful for his efforts to salvage part of a difficult series.