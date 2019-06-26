Man charged with homicide in crash that killed 3

Posted 12:02 PM, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 12:08PM, June 26, 2019

CHICAGO – Police have charged a 24-year-old man with homicide after a crash killed three people on Chicago’s West Side.

According to police, Deanton Thompson is charged with three felony counts of reckless homicide and four felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident.

The crash occurred Sunday June 23 at the intersection of Harrison Street and Oakley Boulevard in the city’s Tri-Taylor neighborhood.

Police said a Chevy Malibu struck another car then hit a light pole.  The Chevy then caught fire.

Police said two people inside the car ran off.  Three others were trapped inside.

Police said, Thompson was positively identified as the driver who exited the vehicle.

The identities of the three people who were killed have not been released.

