Man killed in hit-and-run while crossing Lake Shore Drive identified

CHICAGO – A man who was struck and killed while crossing Lake Shore Drive has been identified as an 18-year-old man from suburban Broadview.

According to authorities, Anthony Alexander Tlahuel was crossing in the 500 block of South Lake Shore Drive, near Buckingham Fountain, at about 9 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a Range Rover.

Police said the Range Rover was traveling northbound and did not stop after striking him.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

No one is in custody.