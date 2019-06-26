Patrick Finley talks Bears with Jarrett Payton on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When at an event that features Mitchell Trubisky, you take some time to talk about Mitchell Trubisky.

That's how it was for Jarrett Payton and Patrick Finley as each attended the Bears' quarterbacks youth football camp in Lake Forest on Wednesday afternoon.

The Sports Feed host and the Sun Times beat writer talked about the expectations for Trubisky in his third season in 2019, which will be his second in Matt Nagy's offense. Both guys also talked about other aspects of the team as training camp sits a month away.

