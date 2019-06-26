× Prosecutors turn over video evidence in R. Kelly case

CHICAGO — Prosecutors turned over a DVD Thursday that allegedly shows R. Kelly engaging in sex with an victim under the age of 18.

Judge Lawrence Flood reminded all the attorneys that there will be “severe sanctions” and even “criminal implications” if the video is leaked.

Flood added that he wants to set a trial date for next year and that he would like to “move these cases along.”

Earlier this month, Kelly pleaded not guilty to 11 additional sex-related charges. Those charges are in addition to 10 counts of sexual abuse prosecutors filed against the singer in February.

Kelly, who is currently out on bond, and his lawyers insist he has been falsely accused.

Kelly’s next court date is set Aug. 15.