Suspects in Ochoa-Lopez murder plead not guilty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Three people accused of killing Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and taking her baby from her womb pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

BREAKING: Defendants in the Marlen Ochoa Lopez murder case all plead not guilty to charges. Prosecutors say additional charges in the works due to recent death of the baby boy cut from her womb. All back in court July 25th.

Latest coming up @WGNNews Midday. pic.twitter.com/z5pnY9trux — Nancy Loo (@NancyLoo) June 26, 2019

Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter Desiree Figueroa face multiple counts including first-degree murder. Piotr Bobak is charged with concealment of a homicide and obstruction of justice.

Clarisa Figueroa allegedly lured Ochao-Lopez to her home on April 23 in order to carry out the murder, cut the victim’s baby from her womb and claim the infant boy as her own.

The baby was hospitalized in intensive care for months and died just over a week ago due to the traumatic brain injury incurred during birth.

The medical examiner ruled the baby’s death a homicide, so prosecutors say additional charges are in the works. The victim’s family is demanding that after watching the baby struggle on life support.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family is outraged by one defendant’s motion for a gag order on the case.

The judge did not rule on that Wednesday, but the family is pushing for a denial as they vow to continue speaking out in demanding justice for Marlen and her baby.

Bobak’s attorney does not expect additional charges against his client, ho he claims will be cleared at trial.

All three defendants are due back in court for a status hearing on July 25.