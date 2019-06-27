$20K reward offered for info in shooting of off-duty CPD officer

CHICAGO — A $20,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can lead investigators to the suspect who shot an off-duty Chicago police officer this week.

Police said they are making progress in the case. They released a photo late Wednesday of a late-model Toyota Camry, dark in color, with tinted windows. They said it was used by the shooter.

The 25-year-old officer was off-duty early Wednesday morning on east 37th Street when 20 shots were fired at his SUV, and he was struck in the head.

He’s out of surgery now but still listed in critical condition at University of Chicago Hospital. Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson, whose son works in the 6th District with the officer, said he gave a thumbs up after surgery.