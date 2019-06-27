Eugene McIntosh recaps a memorable Cubs’ win Thursday on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was an afternoon full of storylines at Wrigley Field, from the team's comeback against the Braves to the debut of their new closer.

All of that was packed into three hours of Cubs' baseball on Thursday, and both Josh Frydman and Eugene McIntosh of The Bigs were there to see it all happen.

The two chatted for a segment on Thursday's Sports Feed, discussing a number of topics from the game from Craig Kimbrel's debut to Jason Heyward's big performance against Atlanta.

