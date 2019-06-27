Heavy rains cause flooding issues in south suburbs

STEGER, Ill. — Wednesday night storms have caused flooding issues in several areas around Chicago, especially the south suburbs and Northwest Indiana.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 8:30 a.m. for portions of Cook and Will counties and Lake County in Indiana.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood Warning until 4:45 p.m. Thursday for portions of Kankakee and La Salle counties in Illinois and Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana.

Several roadways in Steger and Matteson have flooded.

DEVELOPING: Flood water receding in downtown #Steger but there is significant damage to many businesses and homes. Residents say far worse than previous flooding. Latest @WGNMorningNews. pic.twitter.com/faiFK70r2m — Nancy Loo (@NancyLoo) June 27, 2019

STEGER: Flooding this morning near 31st and Chicago Rd. @NancyLoo is live with the details on @WGNMorningNews. pic.twitter.com/dBigSu2CMO — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) June 27, 2019

MATTESON: Governor Highway and 214th CLOSED due to flooding. Other spots w/ high standing water:

Cicero & Governors Hwy/US-30

Central & Vollmer pic.twitter.com/8OrUcwNPTb — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) June 27, 2019

OLYMPIA FIELDS- Damaged power lines at Crawford and Vollmer. ComEd on the scene making repairs. Traffic still gets by pic.twitter.com/mkfUTWVOuL — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) June 27, 2019