Heavy rains cause flooding issues in south suburbs

Posted 5:28 AM, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 06:33AM, June 27, 2019

 

STEGER, Ill. — Wednesday night storms have caused flooding issues in several areas around Chicago, especially the south suburbs and Northwest Indiana.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 8:30 a.m. for portions of Cook and Will counties and Lake County in Indiana.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood Warning until 4:45 p.m. Thursday for portions of Kankakee and La Salle counties in Illinois and Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana.

Several roadways in Steger and Matteson have flooded.

