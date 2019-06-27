Josh talks with Jarrett at Wrigley Field about a wild Cubs game on Sports Feed

Posted 9:33 PM, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 09:47PM, June 27, 2019

CHICAGO - If we were going to have Josh Frydman at Wrigley Field to be live on Sports Feed, Thursday was the day to do it.

It was finally a day at the park that felt like summer, the Cubs made a five-run comeback, and Craig Kimbrel made his much-anticipated debut. It made for quite a three hours of baseball at the Friendly Confines, and some great talk between Josh and Jarrett Payton on Sports Feed.

The guys spent two segments discussing the Cubs' 9-7 victory over the Braves on the show on CLTV, and you can watch their segments in the video above or below.

