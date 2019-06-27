Woman struck, killed by CTA Red Line train after dropping phone on tracks

CHICAGO — A woman was struck and killed by a CTA Red Line train after officials said she tried to retrieve the phone she dropped on the tracks Thursday.

The incident happened at about 12:40 p.m. at the 69th Street platform. Red Line service remains suspended in both directions between 63rd and 95th while

According to the Chicago Tribune, the woman climbed down to track level after dropping her cellphone and was struck by a northbound train. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

WGN’s Dana Rebik reports that the woman is believed to be 30 years old.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.