Woman struck, killed by CTA Red Line train after dropping phone on tracks

Posted 1:22 PM, June 27, 2019, by

CHICAGO — A woman was struck and killed by a CTA Red Line train after officials said she tried to retrieve the phone she dropped on the tracks Thursday.

The incident happened at about 12:40 p.m. at the 69th Street platform. Red Line service remains suspended in both directions between 63rd and 95th while

According to the Chicago Tribune, the woman climbed down to track level after dropping her cellphone and was struck by a northbound train. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

WGN’s Dana Rebik reports that the woman is believed to be 30 years old.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.