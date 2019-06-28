Man dies after jumping into Chicago River to retrieve fishing boat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man who was pulled out of the North Branch of the Chicago River by divers Friday morning has died.

The accident happened around 9 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Kingsbury in the Goose Island neighborhood.

According to Chicago fire officials, a man attempted to retrieve his fishing boat that separated from the dock, and he disappeared in the water. A friend, who was waiting for him on the dock, lost sight of him and emergency crews were called to the scene.

Fire Department divers found the missing man within 15 to 20 minutes of their search. Officials said the water was not rough, but visibility was terrible.

Paramedics tried CPR on the man and he was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

