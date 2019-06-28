Prtizker signs $45B infrastructure bill; gas, cigarette tax hikes begin Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a package of new bills Friday that make up the $45 billion plan to upgrade roads, bridges, parks and university buildings statewide.

It will be paid for by revenue from gas and cigarette tax hikes. Starting Monday, the state's 19-cent-per-gallon gas tax will double, and the cigarette tax will rise by $1 from the current $1.98.

The money will also come from expanded gambling, including new casinos in Chicago and the suburbs, as well as legalized sports betting. The gambling expansion also goes into effect Monday.