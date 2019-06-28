Prtizker signs $45B infrastructure bill; gas, cigarette tax hikes begin Monday

Posted 8:35 AM, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 10:48AM, June 28, 2019

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a package of new bills Friday that make up the $45 billion plan to upgrade roads, bridges, parks and university buildings statewide.

It will be paid for by revenue from gas and cigarette tax hikes. Starting Monday, the state's 19-cent-per-gallon gas tax will double, and the cigarette tax will rise by $1 from the current $1.98.

The money will also come from expanded gambling, including new casinos in Chicago and the suburbs, as well as legalized sports betting. The gambling expansion also goes into effect Monday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.