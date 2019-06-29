Chicago prepares for Pride Parade marking 50th anniversary of Stonewall Riots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Preparations are underway and barricades are out as Chicago prepares for an influx of color, energy and pride on the North Side when the annual Chicago Pride Parade steps off Sunday.

The theme of the parade marks 50 years since the Stonewall Riots, considered a turning point in the gay rights movement. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will serve as the honorary grand marshal.

Pride festivities are also happening today in Grant Park with the first Pride in the Park event featuring a lineup of musical acts.

After the parade steps off at Broadway and Montrose around noon Sunday, it will continue down to Diversey and Sheridan in Lincoln Park. Revelers should expect an increased presence of uniformed and plainclothes police officers.