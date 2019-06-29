‘Proud to Run Chicago’ celebrates 38 years of supporting the LGBTQ+ community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The 38th annual 'Proud to Run Chicago' event took place on Saturday morning at Montrose Harbor, and this year's races were sold out.

More than 2,200 runners were expected at the event this morning.

The race has a variety of distances, including a 5K, a 10K and a half marathon. This is the first year the group will be having it's "Rainbow Half Marathon". The half marathon started at 7 a.m., while the 5K and 10K started at 8 a.m.

The funds raised from the event go to support the LGBTQ+ community. More than $600,000 has been donated in the past few years to keep the community healthy, safe and strong.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will congratulate the runners at 9 a.m. at the finish line, hand out medals and say a few words. The mayor will also serve as the grand marshal for the Chicago Pride Parade on Sunday.

WGN's very own, Mike Lowe, was the emcee of the event.