For the latest forecast visit wgntv.com/weather.
Slight risk of storms Sunday, hot and humid temperatures continue
-
Hot and humid weekend, chance of isolated storms Friday
-
Hazy, hot and humid as summer temps. finally arrive
-
Hot and muggy into the weekend, chance of isolated storms
-
Scattered showers Sunday night, temperatures rise this week
-
More wet weather ahead this week
-
-
Temperatures cool Wednesday, warm into a rainy weekend
-
Temperatures rise into 80s this weekend, some storms possible
-
Heat and humidity rise through the week, isolated storms possible
-
Rain Wednesday, cool Thursday and storms likely this weekend
-
Temperatures keep rising after warmest day of the year so far
-
-
Storms likely Tuesday and Wednesday, string of dry days starts Thursday
-
Storms possible Thursday, but warm and dry Friday ahead
-
Cool weekend ahead, temperatures rise next week