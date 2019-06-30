2019 Chicago Pride Parade to kick off Sunday, honoring 50 years since Stonewall riots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The city's 2019 Pride Parade kicks off Sunday afternoon, 50 years since the New York Stonewall riots.

The parade, expected to be one of the city's largest, starts at noon Sunday at Broadway Street and Montrose Avenue, and will work its way south, ending near Diversey Street and Sheridan Road.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the city's first openly gay mayor, is one of seven grand marshals. She'll also be the first mayor to ride on a Chicago Pride Parade float.

Temperatures are expected to be around 90. There is a possibly of severe storms Sunday afternoon. For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) is reminding participants of this upcoming weekend’s events to be mindful of surroundings, plan for emergencies and prepare for weather conditions.

OEMC has coordinated safety efforts with law enforcement partners on the comprehensive safety plan, which includes the following measures:

Increasing the presence of uniformed and plainclothes police officers.

Modifying the route over the last few years to alleviate crowd congestion.

Adding CTA bus and rail service to ease congestion on public transportation.

