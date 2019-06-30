Bryant, Abreu, Giolito, and McCann selected for MLB All-Star Game

CHICAGO – When the starters were announced for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game, two members of Chicago’s baseball teams got the call, both from the North Side.

On Sunday, four other players got the nod as reserves, with the majority this time coming from the South Side.

First baseman Jose Abreu, pitcher Lucas Giolito, and catcher James McCann were all selected to the American League roster for the midsummer classic on Tuesday, July 9th at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Kris Bryant was the other Cubs’ player to make the roster. He joins starting catcher Willson Contreras and shortstop Javier Baez on the National League team.

