High winds, rain cause damage as severe storms move across Chicago region

CHICAGO - A severe thunderstorm complex moved southeast from Wisconsin before plowing through the Chicago metro area Sunday, bringing high winds, lightning and downpours to the area.

The Chicago Pride Parade was forced to end early after severe thunderstorms headed towards the parade route. Revelers were initially told to seek shelter, but officials eventually canceled the rest of the event.

Between about 1 pm and 4:15 pm Sunday, the storms produced some hail, but the main hazards were high winds and heavy rainfall that produced widespread tree and power line damage and flooding.

In Elk Grove, high winds brought a sign down on a parked car. The storms initially left as many as 99,000 without power, ComEd reports, while 200 crews work to restore power across the region. As of 4:30 p.m., 50,000 were without power.

The highest wind gusts were in Kankakee County with a 74 mph gust measured at Manteno. Rainfall totaled just shy of 3 inches in Will County at Crest Hill.

The NWS issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, which have all since expired.