Bears announce plans to honor each decade of the franchise during 2019 home games

LAKE FOREST – From the start of this summer, it was very apparent that the Bears are going to make the most of their 100th anniversary season.

The reunion the team held in June in Rosemont was full of tributes to the team’s great past, teasing what might be ahead for the 2019 season at Soldier Field.

On Monday, the Bears further revealed some of their plans by announcing their intent to honor different eras of their franchise during their home games.

Today the Bears announced that they will take each home game of the 2019 season to honor a decade of the franchise as part of their 100th anniversary celebration. A list of which games will honor what era is below. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/mdqk6983DZ — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) July 1, 2019

Both preseason games and the eight home games from August through December will feature a decade which players and moments will be remembered.

It starts with the 1920s in their preseason opener Thursday, August 8th against the Panthers with the modern era being honored in the final regular season game at Soldier Field against the Chiefs on Sunday, December 22nd.

The dates don’t go in chronological order, with a few decades flipping spots. The 1980s will be honored during the team’s regular season opener on September 5th – the first time in franchise history in which they will open on a Sunday night.