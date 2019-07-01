Blackhawks add two forwards to start free agency on Monday

CHICAGO – On Sunday, Stan Bowman discussed his desire to sign players to shorter-term deals in order to give the team more flexibility in the coming seasons.

After all, long-term contracts were a reason the Blackhawks got into a bit of salary cap trouble during the past decade as the team kept their core players with major deals.

So far, the general manager is sticking to that as free agency begins on Monday, signing a pair of forwards to short-term deals.

The 28-year-old forward has spent the last two seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Thomas Carpenter is the one to come outside the organization, joining the Blackhawks on a three-year deal with an AAV of $1 million. He spent the last two years with the Golden Knights, and enjoyed his most productive season in 2018-2019.

He took the ice for a career-high 68 games and recorded 18 points (5 goals, 13 assists) for the team as he averaged 12:37 of ice time per contest. Carpenter spent the first two-and-a-half seasons with Sharks before being waved in December of 2017. He signed with Vegas for the rest of the season, scoring nine goals and registering five assists in 36 games.

Happy Kamper! Forward David Kampf has inked a 2-year contract extension that runs through the 2020-21 season ($1,000,000 AAV).

Shortly after, the Blackhawks kept one of their own as they came to a new two-year contract extension with forward David Kampf that has a $1 million AAV.

He joined the team during the offseason of 2017 and has appeared in 109 games since, registering eight goals and 22 assists during that time. This past year, Kampf equaled his goal total from his first year (4) while adding 15 assists.