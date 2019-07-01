FeedonThis: Saying goodbye to a Social Fodder favorite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Since he joined the Bulls, he's been one of those guys who pops up on Social Fodder every couple of weeks.

It could be a fight with a mascot or a creative tweet, but Robin Lopez always has something great to post and share with the fans.

Now that he's heading to Milwaukee, he had to say goodbye to the Bulls, and did so in creative style.

Those tweets were part of Social Fodder with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Monday's Sports Fee,d which you can see in the best of the show in #FeedonThis in the video above.

Lopez wasn't the choice of Jarrett or Josh during Man Crush Monday on the show.

Instead, Josh and Jarrett decided make their picks from the MLB & NHL, respectively.

See their picks in the video above.

The Blackhawks added a few forwards during free agency, but surprised a few with their signing of a Vezina-finalist from this past season.

Jarrett and Josh discuss the signing of Robin Lehner in the video above.