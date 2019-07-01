Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Hot and humid week with storm possible
-
Hot and humid week, isolated storms possible
-
Mild week with storms possible
-
Severe weather possible this afternoon
-
Hot and humid weekend, chance of isolated storms Friday
-
Slight risk of storms Sunday, hot and humid temperatures continue
-
-
Sunshine Saturday, storms Sunday morning, high 80s next week
-
Storms, showers possible Sunday
-
Storms possible this weekend
-
Heat and humidity rise through the week, isolated storms possible
-
80 degrees returns to the forecast; Storms possible
-
-
Rain possible as the week rolls on
-
Mild week with rain possible
-
Temperatures rise into 80s this weekend, some storms possible