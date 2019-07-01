Illinois gas, cigarette taxes increase starting today: What you need to know

CHICAGO — Starting Monday, it's going to cost more to buy gas and cigarettes in Illinois.

The new taxes and fees are part of a $45 billion plan called "Rebuild Illinois," to finance road and infrastructure improvements.

The state gas tax doubles from 19 cents to 38 cents a gallon. It’s the first gas tax increase since 1990.

The average Illinois driver will now spend an additional $2.66 on gas every time they fill-up. Analysts with Illinois Policy say that's about $100 extra per year.

Gas taxes will be used to rebuild Illinois' roads and bridges.

Illinois will join a handful of other states Monday to ban sales of cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco and e-cigarettes in raising the age limit from 18 to 21.

The state will also increase its $1.98-per-pack cigarette tax by $1. The last increase was in 2012.

The bump in cigarette tax revenues will go toward construction projects at public schools, including universities and colleges.

Chicago will eventually get a new casino.The Illinois Gaming Board still needs to decide on licenses for new casinos and sportsbooks.

