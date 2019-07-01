Mosquitoes in 3 suburbs test positive for West Nile virus

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have turned up in three northern suburbs.

A batch of mosquitoes sampled in Highland Park on June 13 is the first to test positive in Lake County in 2019.

Mosquitoes collected from traps in Morton Grove and Lincolnwood have also tested positive for West Nile.

Mosquito abatement officials recommend that residents take care to minimize mosquito bites — including using insect repellent, wearing loose fitting clothing, and avoiding peak mosquito feeding times during the hours around dawn and dusk.