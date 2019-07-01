Woman, 47, fatally shot in Long Grove home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG GROVE, Ill. — A man is being questioned after a woman was found shot and killed in a home in suburban Long Grove, according to police.

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating Monday around 12:20 p.m. after they were called to a home on the 5400 block of North Tall Oaks Drive after a report of a person shot and another grazed by a bullet.

When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old woman fatally shot, and a man inside the home who may have suffered a graze wound from a bullet.

Detectives are questioning the man, along with relatives and neighbors of the community. The sheriff's office has not revealed if there is a relationship between the woman killed and the man being questioned.

Authorities said it was an isolated incident, and that there is no threat to the public.

The home where the shooting occurred is on the market for nearly $600,000.

No further information was provided.