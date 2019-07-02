× 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — One person was killed and another person was wounded after a shooting on the city’s Northwest Side.

Police said two men were standing outside when the shooting happened in the 2000 block of North Labtrob around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Shots were fired and a 19-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest, head and arm. A 21-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and is in critical condition.

Chicago police have not released a description of the gunman.

No one is in custody.