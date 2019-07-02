× Ald. Ed Burke expected back in court Tuesday

CHICAGO — Alderman Edward Burke is expected to be back in court Tuesday for a status hearing in his federal corruption case.

The 75-year-old alderman faces 14 corruption counts for allegedly using his aldermanic powers to steer business to his private law firm.

The charges are related to schemes involving a Burger King renovation, the Old Main Post Office development, and an unnamed Chicago museum.

Burke maintains his innocence and has yet to address the federal charges. He has also not responded to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s request for his resignation as the 14th Ward alderman.

Burke has pleaded not guilty.