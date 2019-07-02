Baby reunited with officers who delivered her, now ‘honorary’ aunts and uncles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A group of Chicago police officers who helped deliver a baby in April was reunited with that little girl, her grateful mom and "anxious" grandfather.

The reunion happened at the Chicago Police Department's 3rd District Station on the South Side, where two-and-a-half months ago a little girl was in a hurry to be born.

The grandfather of the baby, Johnny Stokes, was rushing his daughter to Comer Children's Hospital, but he came up 20 blocks short.

"I was like 'oh my goodness, we ain't gonna make it to Comer,'" Johnny Stokes said. "I knew there was a police station there and I jumped the curb. The police was in the car. I didn't know if he was going to jump out. I jumped out and was like 'my daughter is having a baby,' He jumped out and was like 'okay, let's do this!'"

"My dad was more nervous than I was," said Kaliyah Stokes, the mother. "He came out of the car screaming and stuff and I'm like telling him to calm down."

A flood of officers from the 3rd District rushed out to the car. They quickly noticed the baby's umbilical cord was wrapped around her neck. They cut it, potentially saving her life.

"Without these officers, they were calm, cool and collected like they had done this before," Johnny Stokes said. "They jumped into action and that was great. Without them, no telling what would have happened."

The department presented baby Avah with an assortment of gifts: sippy cups, diapers, balloons and a bear.

"She might not know it yet, but she has a bunch of police officers who are honorary aunts and uncles," said Officer Geraldine Hutchinson, Chicago Police Department.

The baby's mother is grateful for the officers' kindness toward her child.

"It's great to know she has police officers that will love her and protect her," Johnny Stokes said.