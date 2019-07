CHICAGO — A young boy found alone on the city’s South Side has been reunited with his family, according to police.

Chicago police said the boy, believed to be about 4-years-old, was seen running across 55th Street and Garfield Boulevard in the Gage Park neighborhood around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The boy has now been identified and reunited with his family, according to police.

No further information has been released at this time.