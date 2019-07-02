Metra Electric trains running with ‘extensive delays’ after power outage

CHICAGO — Power has been restored to the Metra Electric Line after an outage halted inbound and outbound trains between 51st Street and Millennium Station Tuesday evening.

An official alert issued at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday said service on the Metra Electric and South Shore lines would be halted from 51st Street to Millennium Station. Commuters could be seen disembarking from trains at 18th Street and leaving the station.

Metra said power had been restored just before 6 p.m., but later retracted that statement and said more work needed to be done. As of 6:25 p.m., power on one track has been restored, and power was completely restored just after 7 p.m.

✅ Update 7:05 p.m.: Power has been restored and remaining trains will start to depart. Residual delays will result as some trains wait for signal clearance. — Metra Electric (@metraMED) July 3, 2019

Metra’s Meg Reile said the “severe service disruption” was caused by an unidentified electrical issue affecting at least two substations, making it so they can’t send power through the overhead wires to the trains. She advised Metra riders, “find alternate means to get home.”

Reile said at the time there was no way of knowing how long it would take to fix.

We know that many of you are anxiously awaiting updates on the train delays due to the power outage. We are awaiting updates from METRA and will update you as soon as we receive additional information. We really appreciate your patience! — South Shore Line (@southshoreline) July 2, 2019

Since Metra “does not operate a bus service,” Reile recommended commuters find their own alternate means of getting where they need to go.

Nut Metra later tweeted that CTA would be honoring Metra Electric and South Shore passes.