See the bobbleheads the Bears will give away at home games in 2019

LAKE FOREST – On Monday, the team announced when each era of the franchise will have their day at Soldier Field as part of team’s 100th anniversary celebration.

Now fans attending those games will see the gift they’ll get when they arrive at Soldier Field for their ten home games this season.

Here's the schedule for the Bears' 2019 100th anniversary bobbleheads that will be given out at home games at Soldier Field. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/rhgJrXapnf — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) July 2, 2019

The Bears announced on Tuesday at that they will give away a bobblehead for each of their ten home games featuring a player or players from the particular era being honored on that day.

It will begin with the August 8th preseason opener against the Panthers (Red Grange – 1920s) and go through the regular season finale against the Chiefs (Devin Hester – 2010s).

Here are the pictures of the 2019 bobbleheads released today.