CHICAGO — Chicago police announced Wednesday morning the arrest of 77 people in a series of pre-holiday drug and gun busts.

The department’s Organized Crime Bureau calls the busts ‘Operation Independence’.

Police seized nearly a dozen firearms, along with drugs and cash.

CPD Spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said that a media briefing will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at CPD headquarters to give more details on the arrests.

