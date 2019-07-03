Evanston woman charged after leaving 2-year-old in car during hot day: police

NILES, Ill. — An Evanston woman was charged after Niles police said she left her 2-year-old son inside her car when the temperature outside reached the 90s.

Asel Ukbayeva, 23, was charged with misdemeanor endangering the life or health of a child. If convicted, she faces up to a year in prison and up to a $2,500 fine.

The Niles Police Department said they responded to a report of a child left inside a car in the parking lot on the 5700 block of West Touhy Avenue on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, the person who made the call, a supervisor at Fresh Farms Grocery Store, said he saw a small child locked inside a car.

The man said he became worried about the child’s well-being when he noticed the car was not running and that the child was sweating.

The man said he was able to reach through a partially rolled down car window and unlock the door. The man took the child inside the business and give him water.

Police said they evaluated the child and said it took them 20 minutes to find the boy’s mother.

The temperature outside was 94 degrees at the time of the incident. Police said the temperature inside the car was estimated to be above 110 degrees.

Police said the woman was unable to explain why she left her child inside the car.

The child was treated by officers and released to his father, who was called to the scene.

The Illinois Department of Child and Family Services has opened a case.

Police issued a tweet after the incident reminding people to never leave their children, or pets, inside vehicles due to how quickly temperatures can rise inside.