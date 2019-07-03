Heavy rain causes homes, streets to flood in Westmont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMONT, Ill. -- Severe storms Tuesday night left parts of Westmont flooded in feet of water.

Another round of rain is in the forecast Wednesday, which means more flooding is possible.

Residents in the Westmont area are dealing with several feet of water on streets and even inside their homes.

One homeowner near 40th and Cass said the nearby retention pond started filling at 7:30 p.m. But the storms were too heavy, and water quickly spilled over into the streets and basements around the neighborhood.

One basement was flooded with three feet of water, mud, and branches.