In his much-anticipated debut, Dylan Cease gets a win for the White Sox

CHICAGO – Rebuilds in sports can be very painstaking, often frustrating, as they provide few positive memories in the first few years.

That’s just what happens when a team starts over with developing young talent and a major league roster often made up of mismatched parts. The White Sox have been no exceptions, as 2017 and 2018 have been very rough as the team acquired then developed young talent.

But there is one thing you get with a rebuild that established teams don’t – the debut of a potential star.

It brings with it anticipation that tops almost every other game in that stretch, creating a buzz around the fan base and even focused locker rooms. That day is much different from the others often filled with frustration, as the promise of what could be arrives in the present.

Wednesday was one of those days for the White Sox, and how fitting that the sun was shining as bright as it has so far in the 2019 season at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Dylan Cease, the best pitching prospect left in the minor leagues, made his debut with the big league team against the Tigers in the first contest of a double-header on a warm afternoon on the south side. The anticipation was palpable at the park, just as it was during the past few days after it was announced the pitcher would make the start on Sunday.

By no means was he perfect during his debut, allowing two runs in his first inning of work, but Cease settled down to deliver five innings of work that showed off what he has to offer at the major league level. His offense would help to pick him up the entire afternoon, as the White Sox got the pitcher a 7-5 win in his debut at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The final line has Cease with three runs allowed along with four hits as he struck out four batters while walking four more. Most of the damage against him was done in the first when he walked three batters and allowed two runs on an RBI single by Henry Castro. After that, Cease settled in, striking out four batters in the final four innings with just one walk, surrendering only a Jeimer Candelario homer in the fifth before leaving at the end of that inning.

By then the White Sox already has erased the early deficit and had a 4-3 lead, thanks to RBI doubles by James McCann (1st), Leury Garcia (2nd), Yolmer Sanchez (4th), and a sacrifice fly by Ryan Cordell (4th). Sanchez, Cordell, then McCann would drive in another run each from the sixth through the seventh inning, building a lead that would withstand a late rally in the ninth by Detroit for two runs.

But in the end, this game belonged to the White Sox and Cease, who had the sunshine on them during a memorable afternoon on the south side.