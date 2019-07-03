New bodycam video shows shootout between Chicago police, shooting suspect

CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) released new body camera video of a shootout between Chicago police officers and a shooting suspect on May 3 in Humboldt Park.

Chicago Police Spokespeman Anthony Guglielmi said the "gun battle" started at about 8:10 p.m. when officers witnessed a shooting near Lawndale Avenue and Division Street.

Police said they saw a 33-year-old man get shot in the area. Police tried to chase down the suspects, but then they fired on the officers. Two officers fired back at the suspect, but didn't hit anyone.

The gunman got into a waiting vehicle, police said.

The suspects in the shooting have not been arrested.

 

