Red Stars goalie Alyssa Naeher’s save highlights another memorable USWNT World Cup win

LYON, France – Soccer fans around the United States has plenty of reasons to cheer on Tuesday afternoon at the women’s national team produced another memorable victory in the World Cup.

Yet some supporters in Chicago might have felt a little more pride than most, especially the city’s professional women’s soccer team. That’s because of one of their players on the squad made a big contribution to the USWNT’s 11th consecutive win in the tournament dating back to 2015.

Chicago Red Stars goalie Alyssa Naeher come up with arguably the save of the tournament for the team in the 83rd minute of their semifinal match against England. She made a quick dive to her right to make the stop Stephanie Houghton’s penalty shot to keep the United States ahead 2-1. They would hold on for the final seven minutes of regulation then seven minutes of extra time to lock up their spot in the final.

Over the past 24 hours, the save has been replayed over and over again, with the goalkeeper getting a healthy amount of attention for her heroics in the latest USWNT victory.

Naturally, the Red Stars saluted the goalie on social media a number of times, with a few players paying tribute to her efforts on Twitter.

That save was one of three she was credited on the day as the United States moves onto the World Cup final on Sunday against the Netherlands or Sweden. Naeher didn’t allow a goal in the three group matches of the tournament and has allowed just one score in each of the three elimination round matches.

It brings a lot of pride to the Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League, whom Naeher has played for since the start of the 2016 season. She is one of four players from the franchise on the USWNT roster, joining defender Tierna Davidson, along with midfielders Julie Ertz and Morgan Brian.

Naeher has been with the USWNT since 2014 and was on the roster for the 2015 World Cup title as the backup for Hope Solo, but didn’t see playing time. She took over the starting duties for the team after Solo’s departure from the team following the 2016 Olympics.