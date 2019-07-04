Elderly woman attacked and robbed in Galewood home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a man suspected of attacking and robbing an elderly woman in her West Side home.

Police said the 79-year-old woman was in her backyard around 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of N. Natchez Avenue in the city’s Galewood neighborhood. When she went back inside her home she saw the man.

The woman attempted to leave her house when the man attacked her and put her in a hold.

“I couldn’t get out of (it),” the woman told WGN News. “He had both my hands. It was horrible.”

She said he demanded money. When she said she didn’t have any, he threw her on the bed. The woman told WGN News she fought him for a half hour.

“He put a pillowcase over my head and told me that he was going to rape me and kill me if he didn’t get the money,” she said. “I was thinking, ‘I’m not going to die in this house.’”

The man took collector item quarters, the woman’s wedding ring that she wore for 47 years and another ring.

She was able to get out of the house and ran away.

The woman’s neighbor was outside and called police.

This alert gives notice to residents in the 25th District (Grand Central) of a Burglary/Home Invasion on beat 2513. In this incident, the elderly female victim was outside her residence doing yard work. Upon entering her residence, she observed the offender. The victim attempted to leave, but the offender held her and demanded property. The offender obtained proceeds and fled through the alley.

Police described the man as an African American, between 20 and 30 years old with a slender build. He is believed to be between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall.

He was wearing a black and white checkered hoodie and a back pack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (312) 744-8263