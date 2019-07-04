Extra officers, more security in place as Chicago celebrates Fourth of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — More officers and security measures will be in place Thursday as Chicagoans celebrate the Fourth of July.

The Chicago Police Department started prepping weeks ago with a targeted sting called "Operation Independence."

In a series of raids Wednesday morning, police officials say they arrested 77 people and seized nearly a dozen firearms and half a million dollars worth of drugs and cash.

Police said they’ve made adjustments in the safety plan for the Fourth of July since Memorial Day weekend brought seven shooting deaths, the same number as the year before.

CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson and Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that 1,500 additional officers will be on duty Thursday and through the holiday weekend. They said the officers will have a higher presence out on the lake along with the Chicago Fire Department.

Johnson said police will be on the lookout for pop up parties, which proved to be problematic over Memorial Day weekend.