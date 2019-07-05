At least 40 shot, 4 killed, across Chicago since Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — At least 40 people have been shot, four killed, since Wednesday across the Chicago area.

In the latest shootings:

Around 5:30 a.m. Friday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, a 26-year-old man was standing outside a friend's home when he was shot in the shoulder. The man's girlfriend arrived to the scene, and took him to Stroger Hospital. The man is in good condition, and is not cooperating with police. No one is in custody.

Around 4:45 a.m. Friday in the West Woodlawn neighborhood, a 46-year-old man was found with a gun shot wound to his abdomen. The man was found unresponsive and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. Area Central detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

Around 2 a.m. Friday in the Grand Grossing neighborhood, five people were shot at the intersection of 67th Street and Stony Island Avenue. Three men and two women were taken to hospitals in stable and good condition. No one is in custody.

Around 2:40 a.m. Friday in the Austin neighborhood, a 37-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were involved in an altercation with a group of people in the 900 block of North Lavergne Avenue. A man displayed a weapon and fired shots, striking them both. The man was shot in the chest and was driven by an acquaintance to West Suburban Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The woman suffered two gunshot wounds to the arm. She drove herself to Stroger Hospital where she is in stable condition. No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.