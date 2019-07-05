CPD, city workers team up for ‘Operation Clean-Up’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Amid the burst of gun violence in Chicago since midnight Wednesday, Chicago police launched "Operation Clean-Up" on Friday morning.

The Chicago Police Department, among other city agencies and community groups, teamed up in the effort to clean up an empty lot in the city's Roseland neighborhood.

They said the goal is to interrupt violence, address disorder conditions, and strengthen community networks by focusing on enforcement, abatement, street outreach, and community organizing.

