Abreu and Jimenez help the White Sox split the City Series with the Cubs

CHICAGO – In a surprise to many people, the distance between the of the two teams at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday afternoon wasn’t that great.

Coming into the contest, the Cubs had just two fewer losses than the White Sox so far in 2019, with the gap between wins at six in the north sider’s favor. Considering what happened to the south siders in 2018, and a few injuries suffered to key players in the rebuild, that’s saying quite a bit for a group that is slowly finding its groove as the summer comes along.

On Sunday, the White Sox continued to make that gap a little bit closer, as two of their sluggers pulled them to even for the 2019 City Series.

Eloy Jimenez hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning and Jose Abreu added a solo shot an inning later, which coupled with strong pitching helped to power the White Sox to a 3-1 win Sunday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field.

With the win, the four-game series between Chicago’s two teams finishes even at 2-2, with the White Sox taking a 42-44 record to the All-Star Break. To put that in perspective, the White Sox hit the break in 2018 with a 33-62 mark. Meanwhile the Cubs sit at 47-43 for the first half of the season having lost six of their last nine games before the break.